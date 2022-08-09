The Greenville City Council today will take a look at the city’s 2022-23 proposed budget – one that calls for a tax rate of 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, raises for city employees, and a significant increase in water and sewer rates.
The city’s financial condition, according to a budget presentation that will be made to the council today, is in an “overall strong financial position” with stable fund balances, growth in sales tax revenue and property value increases. City Manager Summer Spurlock will present the council with the proposed budget during a council workshop that begins at 4 p.m. at the council chambers.
Highlights from the proposed budget include:
- A 9.3% increase in the city’s certified net taxable value, from $2.55 billion to $2.79 billion.
- A proposed tax rate of 57.89 cents, which is 1.71% less than the current rate of 58.9 cents. The no new revenue rate is 51.72 cents. The no new revenue rate is the rate the city would have to adopt to collect the same amount of property tax revenue as last year. With the proposed tax rate, the city will collect $1.63 million in new tax revenue.
- A projected ending fund balance of $5.5 million, down from the beginning balance of $7 million.
- A proposed 20.3% rate increase for water and sewer. (Results from a rate study also will be presented during the work session.)
- Merit-based pay raises of 5% for city employees amounting to $1.03 million, pay plan updates of $607,185 and $100,000 for signing, retention and spot bonuses.
- An increase in fulltime positions from 202 to 211, including three additional police patrol officers, two communications officers, a volunteer rescue coordinator for animal control, a recruiting coordinator for human resources, a maintenance technician for fleet and central services, two water utilities workers, and a golf course manager trainee. In addition, two library workers would move from part-time to fulltime and a building attendant for facilities/central services would also become fulltime.
- An employee health insurance rate increase of 8%.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for Aug. 23. A public hearing on the tax rate and a second hearing on the budget is set for Sept. 14, the same date the budget and tax rate are slated to be adopted.
