CADDO MILLS — Callie Crow stood in a small room in the Caddo Mills Police Department in front of eight officers — the city’s entire police force at the time — and demonstrated how to save a life with a simple nasal spray.
She held the bottle close to her nose and compared it to run-of-the-mill allergy spray: Once you put the nozzle into a person’s nose, you simply press the plunger in to release the dose of naloxone, a drug also known as Narcan that reverses and blocks the effects of opioids.
“Narcan cannot hurt someone,” Crow, a paramedic for 27 years, stressed. “If you give this in a situation when it’s not an opioid overdose, it does nothing.”
And, she added, people who deploy Narcan to try to save someone from an overdose face no liability in Texas. The eyes of the officers widened. They scratched down notes on their pads.
“You can’t get in trouble. You can’t hurt anyone,” Crow said. “It’s pretty simple; it’s like a no-brainer.”
During the training event in late March in Northeast Texas, Crow gave the police department 12 Narcan kits.
“Your device is the most simple one, and it’s like gold,” she told the group.
Then, her voice saddened. “You guys are my second-to-last training, and now there’s no more in the entire state.”
For years, Crow and her charity, Drew’s 27 Chains, have depended on a federally funded state program run out of the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing for free Narcan. But in January, the program ran out of money for the fiscal year, which began in September.
Since then, Crow and her charity have been unable to access more. That means the free trainings Crow and other groups like hers regularly put on for law enforcement across the state and other first responders have been halted for months.
While large police departments in metro areas like Houston and Dallas can pay for the high cost of the drug from their budgets, smaller nonprofits and law enforcement agencies do not have big enough budgets to pay for naloxone out of pocket.
“Everybody that’s been providing this training over the last few years, we’re all out,” said Joy Alonzo, co-chair of the Opioid Task Force at Texas A&M University in College Station. “We’re kind of on our own.”
For the advocates, the state program could not have run out of the drug at a worse time. Opioid overdoses continue to rise nationally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in May that a record-breaking 107,000 people had died from overdoses in 2021. That’s a 15% increase from 2020, which itself saw a 30% increase from the year before.
“Not a day goes by that I don’t receive a desperate request for low or no-cost nasal naloxone from health departments, first responders, health systems, community pharmacies, you name it,” Alonzo said. “All say the same thing, there aren’t any low or no-cost options, and their patients can’t pay $135 for a naloxone rescue kit.”
That has led to calls for Texas to do more to make the treatment easily available to law enforcement and regular Texans, including by putting some of the state’s own money into the program instead of relying on federal grants.
State leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott have focused intensely on opioids in recent months, but mainly by highlighting efforts to fight the smuggling of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, through Texas’ southern border. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star has devoted billions of dollars to stopping the drug’s flow into Texas.
In a July news conference, Abbott blamed the Biden administration for what he called a growing fentanyl crisis and touted the work of the Department of Public Safety’s Houston crime lab, which tests counterfeit drugs.
“Because of President Biden’s open border policies, deadly fentanyl is flooding America, with enough seized lethal doses to kill almost every man, woman, and child in the nation,” Abbott said.
But state leaders have paid considerably less attention to providing first responders the training to prevent overdoses once they happen.
“We’ve got less Narcan going out and there’s more overdoses taking place. That’s a bad formula,” said Charles Thibodeaux, a licensed chemical dependency counselor who co-founded the Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative in Austin. “The state of Texas needs to step in, the Department of Health and Human Services needs to step in, and see to it that their constituents have access to lifesaving medication.”
“It’s made a huge impact”
For Crow, training people on the life-saving possibilities of naloxone is personal.
Her organization is named after her son, Drew, who died of an opioid overdose in June 2020. It’s called Drew’s 27 Chains because its first event was a disc golf charity event in which the baskets are made of chains. The 27 commemorates Drew’s age when he died.
As part of the event, Crow gave out free Narcan kits and trained people on how to use them. She thought the effort would end there, but in the weeks after, she received multiple requests by police departments to do trainings for them.
With the help of the UT Health San Antonio program, Crow put on up to four trainings a week for first responders and civic groups, in which she gave participants Narcan free of charge. Crow tracks every new report of a life saved by a Narcan kit she gave away — 30 so far.
“It’s made a huge impact because it doesn’t just impact that one person but their entire family,” she said. “That’s the purpose, to make sure that another family doesn't have to go through what we’ve been through.”
One of the most satisfying parts was teaching police departments how to use naloxone. The police officer who had responded to Drew’s death had Narcan on his belt, but did not use it, she said. Instead, he waited until paramedics arrived to treat him. In the seven minutes that took, Drew went into cardiac arrest. He ultimately died.
“I don’t blame that officer at all,” Crow said. “I believe in Drew’s purpose. Drew is touching a lot of people and giving his story is also very therapeutic.”
The demand for training sessions was so high that Crow quit her ambulance job in late 2020 and, with funding from her mother, devoted herself full time to the charity. Since then, she’s trained more than 60 different police departments on how to use Narcan — mostly smaller agencies that don’t have the resources to pay for the drug on their own — along with volunteer fire departments and church groups. She estimates she’s given away nearly half a million dollars worth of Narcan.
But after the state’s free Narcan program ran out of funds this year, Crow had no place to get it. As a small charity, Crow didn’t have the funds to pay for naloxone at its market price and could not supply it to the the groups she trained.
As her funds have dried up, she’s halted the trainings and has had to return to her job as a paramedic. With no Narcan to give out and little time outside her day job to devote to the charity, she’s all but dissolved Drew’s 27 Chains.
High demand, not enough money
The state’s free supply has dried up for a confluence of reasons. In 2017, Texas Health and Human Services started the Texas Targeted Opioid Response program, a public health initiative to combat the opioid crisis in the state. The program, which works to expand access to prevention, early intervention, treatment and long-term recovery support, was federally funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Part of the overdose prevention effort is a grant-funded naloxone distribution program, which was contracted out to UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and dubbed the “More Narcan Please” program. The program gave out free Narcan, a godsend to harm reduction groups and small town first responder agencies which did not have the budget to pay for the drug on their own. One two dose kit could cost upwards of $125.
During its first four years, the Narcan flowed freely to the harm reduction groups. Adan Dominguez, the program director at El Paso’s opioid crisis center Punto de Partida, estimates he’s received more than 4,000 doses since its start. Alonzo, the A&M task force co-chair, said she’s given out an estimated $4.5 million worth of the drug. Ty Bishop, a Health and Human Services spokesperson, said the Texas Targeted Opioid Response had distributed more than 263,357 units of naloxone, each of which has two doses, between March 2019 and May 2022.
