Although dementia is not a normal part of aging, its risk increases with advancing years and affects approximately one in 10 Americans, age 65 and older, and nearly one in three, age 85 and older.
Most people with dementia live in their own and their family members’ homes, rather than in nursing facilities. As the disease progresses, they usually require help from family, friends, and service providers. It can often be difficult to know what to do and where to find help.
A new program, Dementia Friendly North Central/East Texas, is now available to people with memory loss and their family caregivers. Funded by the U. S. Administration for Community Living, the program provides services at no charge to qualifying applicants.
Program services for people with memory loss include:
- Short-term housekeeping and personal care;
- Medical equipment and supplies not covered by insurance, and minor repairs that make the home more accessible.
Program services for caregivers include:
- Classes to understand dementia, experience dementia, use touch to communicate and calm someone with dementia;
- One-on-one consultation to handle “problem” behaviors such as wandering, anger and delusions, and respite care.
In addition to services for people with dementia and their caregivers, Dementia Friendly North Central/East Texas provides training to professionals, including health care providers and police officers, to help them understand dementia and respond more effectively to people with memory loss.
Dementia Friendly North Central/East Texas is supported by several non-profit provider organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Associations of North Central and Dallas/Northeast Texas, the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, the Community for Permanent Supported Housing, Dementia Friendly Fort Worth, James L. West Center for Dementia Care, and Parkland Health System. The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), through its Area Agency on Aging, coordinates the initiative.
Doni Green, NCTCOG's director of aging programs, considers the project a labor of love. She worked with older adults for more than 20 years before helping to care for her father with dementia, and she found it a humbling experience.
She said, “I could no longer reason in the same way or convince him that there were no strangers in his home who wished him harm. I had to learn new ways to communicate in order to reassure him he was okay and redirect him when necessary.”
For more information about Dementia Friendly, call 1-800-272-3921.
