Some Greenville residents were surprised this week to see posted fliers emblazoned with “Vote Yes for GISD Kids” while advertising “free donuts and pizza at the polls” for the first day of early voting at the Hunt County Voter Administration building.
With a bond election for $169.4 million in improvements to Greenville ISD's facilities on the May ballot, the advertised event went astray of Texas election laws that prohibit electioneering “within 100 feet of an outside door” to a polling place when voting is taking place.
“The flier was brought to my attention this morning (Tuesday), and I immediately called the appropriate parties to let them know that it wasn't allowed,” Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash told the Herald-Banner.
According to a spokeswoman for Yes for GISD Kids, a political action committee encouraging residents to support the bond, the fliers were posted without the PAC's approval.
“A very small group of us discussed doing this and there was a flier made … but we were waiting to figure out the logistics and if this was even an OK thing to do, which clearly it's not,” she said. “There was a group of moms that, I think, were going to do this to celebrate early voting … but they have decided not to do it.”
Tuesday afternoon, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall issued a statement on the matter:
“Hunt County has become aware of a flier promising 'free donuts and pizza at the polls' on Monday, April 25, 2022 for voters who cast their ballots at the Hunt County Voter Administration building.
“Hunt County has not allowed free gifts of any sort to be provided to voters at polling locations, and after speaking with counsel and reviewing the relevant law, will not allow any sort of food giveaway on county property, or within 100 feet of the front door of the voter's administration building out of an abundance of caution.”
Early voting for Greenville's local elections will be held Monday, April 25 through Tuesday, May 3. Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
