Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Windy at times with rain diminishing to a few showers this afternoon. High 79F. NNE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.