The family of a woman who disappeared some 30 years ago will finally be able to lay her to rest.
Private funeral services are scheduled for Carey Mae Parker, 23, of Wills Point. She vanished in 1991.
In early February 2021, a search and recovery team located Parker’s vehicle in Lake Tawakoni near the causeway on FM 751. Parker’s remains were recovered during a second search of the location in October 2021.
Parker’s family members posted on social media accounts in late May that they had been notified the remains had been confirmed to be Parker’s.
An obituary posted in the Herald-Banner today indicated the services will be held at Hiett's LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. She was raised in Terrell and moved to Wills Point in her early teens. Parker was a young mother of three children.
In the obituary, the family thanks the efforts of the group of divers called Adventures with Purpose for the recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.