A local man has been sentenced to prison after pleading to multiple indictments of sexually assaulting a child.
Levi Keith Flores, also known as Levi Kevin Flores according to records from the Hunt County Detention Center, was indicted in April by the Hunt County grand jury on four separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Flores entered a not guilty plea in April, but entered guilty pleas to all four charges during a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court and was sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.
The indictments alleged Flores assaulted a child on four occasions between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29, 2019.
Flores was also being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $300,000 bond on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from the Waxahachie Police Department.
The status of the charges pending in Ellis County was not available as of Monday.
Flores, 32, of Greenville, was taken into custody on the morning of Jan. 10 by the Greenville Police Department.
Each of the aggravated sexual assault indictments are first-degree felonies and are punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
