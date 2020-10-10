A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing a child.
Nathan Robert-Michael Miller, 21, was indicted in April by the Hunt County grand jury on a charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous — victim under 14 years of age. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleged the offense occurred on or about July 1, 2019. Miller was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in February and had remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center since then, being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Miller entered the guilty plea during a hearing Thursday in the 196th District Court, conducted via ZOOM as the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed because of COVID-19.
Under a plea bargain arrangement, Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Miller to 18 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division, with 240 days credit for time served.
The indictment was a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
