A Quinlan man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to an indictment on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a four-vehicle accident in April which claimed the life of a West Tawakoni woman.
Herschel Dewayne Fain Sr. was indicted on the charge during the April 24 meeting of the Hunt County grand jury and had previously pleaded not guilty.
During a hearing Thursday morning in the 196th District Court, Fain entered the guilty plea and under a plea bargain arrangement was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
Fain, 64, was taken into custody on June 16 by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Fain was arrested in connection with a crash that occurred on April 16 on State Highway 276 in West Tawakoni.
Fain was reportedly driving a Silverado Chevrolet pickup west on State Highway 276. A Ford pickup truck was headed east on the same highway followed by another Ford F-150 towing a trailer when Fain crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck the first Ford pickup truck sending it into a spin. Because of the rotation of the vehicle, the second Ford pickup truck was unable to avoid a collision, striking it in the course of its rotation.
Meredith K. Epperson, 82, of West Tawakoni, was driving the first Ford pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the driver and the passenger of the second Ford pickup truck with the trailer were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
