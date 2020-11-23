A local man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to an aggravated assault in Caddo Mills.
Marquis Darnell Taylor of Greenville was one of two people arrested by the Caddo Mills Police Department in July on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Taylor, along with Dantrell O’Brien Minter of Greenville, was indicted in September by the Hunt County grand jury. The pair were alleged to have threatened a female victim with the use of a firearm on July 7.
Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday during a hearing in the 196th District Court.
Under a plea bargain arrangement, Taylor was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. As a deadly weapon was included as part of the offense, Taylor will have to spend half of the sentence, or four years, in custody before he can be eligible to be considered for parole.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Taylor was also charged when arrested with a separate count of assault causes bodily injury-family violence. The status of the charge was unknown as of press time.
An announcement hearing in Minter’s case was scheduled in the court on Dec. 7.
