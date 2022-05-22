Voters in Hunt County will head to the polls again Tuesday to make final choices for candidates still in contention in the Democratic and Republican party runoffs.
Early voting ended Friday evening for the elections. As of Friday morning, at least 1,400 people had cast votes for the runoffs.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash reported that 797 Republican ballots and 586 Democratic Party ballots had been submitted early.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff , and vice versa. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican primary.
• The Hunt County Republican Party runoff election includes the contest for County Commissioner Precinct 2 between Randy Strait and David Monroe and four races for Hunt County Republican Party Precinct Chairs.
Both parties are featuring runoffs for statewide races.
• The Republican Party contest for Texas Attorney General is between Ken Paxton and George W. Bush; the race for Commissioner of the General Land Office is between Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley; and the race for Railroad Commissioner is between Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner.
• The Democratic Party runoff will decide the party’s nominations for Lieutenant Governor between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley; for Attorney General between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski; and for Commissioner of the General Land Office between Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.
Additional information about the elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
