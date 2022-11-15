Greenville ISD’s PRIDE Center recently released an online survey asking community members for feedback on the kinds of community education classes and events they’d like to see offered at the center.
“This isn’t just something we’ll have up for a few days. We want to continually get input from the community about what we can do to better serve them,” said Whitney Threatt, parent involvement facilitator for the PRIDE Center.
Standing for “Partnering Resources Investing in Diversified Enrichment,” the PRIDE Center offers courses designed to help those who want to earn a GED certificate as well as those who are striving to learn English as a second language.
In addition, the PRIDE Center also serves those who want to improve their computer skills. The center also occasionally offers parent education classes that share techniques on how to work with children. For example, in March 2021, the center hosted a presentation on cyber security and protecting children from online predators.
The PRIDE Center is gauging interest in the following potential classes and activities (some of which have been offered before):
• Planning and sticking to a family budget
• Ways of helping children with their homework
• Self-defense
• Exercise classes like kickboxing or yoga
• Internet safety
• Family craft nights
• Making healthy snacks
• Game nights
• Earning a GED
• Learning English as a second language
In addition to those suggestions, the survey also encourages community members to offer any ideas they may have for other potential classes or one-off events, and also asks survey takers if they have any special skills they’d be willing to teach others.
The survey can be taken online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPJXKVS, and will stay online indefinitely so that the center can continue to get feedback on its offerings.
