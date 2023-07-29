The speaker at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Lunch Break Special on Tuesday, August 1 at noon will be clinical and research neurologist Dr. Tom Hutton. He earned both an MD and PhD and served as professor and vice-chairman of the Department of Medical and Surgical School of Neurology at the Texas Tech School of Medicine.
Dr. Hutton has a connection to Greenville. As he says, “Well, I married a Greenville girl!” His wife is Greenville native Trudy Plunket, the daughter of Sarah and Paul Plunket. Sarah was the daughter of General Hal C. and Gertrude Horton; the Horton family has been in Hunt County since the 1840’s. Horton descendants Trudy Plunket Hutton and Pud Kearns are first cousins.
Now retired and living with Trudy in the Texas Hill Country at Medicine Spirit Ranch outside Fredericksburg, Dr. Hutton continues his passion for writing.
“Most of my books are clinical—scientific or medical,” he said during a recent interview. “I wrote a series for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s Diseases."
“Carrying the Black Bag: A Neurologist’s Bedside Tales" serves as both his memoir and as a homage to patients who faced major illnesses with “grace, grit and dignity.”
At the Lunch Break Special, Dr. Hutton will discuss his well-researched “Hitler’s Maladies and their Impact on World War II: A Behavioral Neurologist’s View,” which debuted in March, 2023. His fascinating analysis reveals how the German dictator’s Parkinson’s Disease and other health problems affected his wartime decisions.
“I will be talking about Hitler’s upbringing, his temperament, his personality, and about how he was affected by his injuries in World War I,” Hutton said. “Basically, I’ll speak about his health problems and how Parkinson’s Disease impacted him.
"When the Parkinson’s became advanced, it affected his judgment and his cognitive functioning. I’ll also talk about his coronary artery disease; it was important because Hitler was having clear signs of heart disease. The crushing chest pains probably affected his timing in attacking the Soviet Union during 1941. For Germany, it would have been much better if he had waited three years or so when the Nazis finally had attained super weapons.”
Not all of Hitler’s health problems were life-threatening.
“He suffered from irritable bowel syndrome,” Hutton said. “That, plus he had two different bouts with dysentery, one caused by bacteria and the other by a gall bladder attack. These illnesses occurred back to back during the early stages of the invasion of the Soviet Union and kept the Fuhrer from going to the daily briefings. He intended to cancel the generals’ plan to attack Moscow and go back to a strategy of surrounding the Soviet troops. That might have worked, but he was ill and wasn’t there to defend his plan so the generals carried out the third prong, which was an attack on Moscow. That did not turn out well at all.”
Because of his egomaniacal personality, Hitler did not care about the underlying condition of his various illnesses.
“He just wanted whatever was bothering him fixed,” Hutton said. “His physician Theodore Morel obliged with drugs such as barbiturates and methamphetamines.”
