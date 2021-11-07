Commonly (and affectionately) referred to as “man’s best friend,” dogs occupy a prominent spot it the lives, activities and hearts of their human families. At Texas A&M University-Commerce, students are able to take a deep dive into understanding this bond (or “partnership”) between people and dogs in a course called Must Love Dogs, which is one of the university’s “signature courses” offered to incoming freshmen.
Taught by a professor in the health and human performance/kinesiology department, Dr. Sandy Kimbrough, the course gives her an opportunity to share her knowledge of and passion for dogs with young students, in an effort to give them ideas on how to better understand the four-legged companions and helpers they’ll encounter throughout their lives.
“The College [department] of Innovation and Design oversees the signature courses, which gives faculty an opportunity to teach something outside of their discipline and I love dogs, so this is great,” Kimbrough said. “I already bring my dog, Welker, to the group exercise courses I teach, so he’s already well known by my students, anyway.
“The course is made up of three strands: the history of the relationship between dogs and humans; how dogs help humans; and the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of dogs,” Kimbrough explained.
To reinforce these broad subtopics of the course, the 72 students in the class are visited by a wide range of experts and their canine companions throughout the semester. These include presentations/demonstrations of different breed categories of dogs (ie. sporting, toy, herding etc.), as well as discussions on therapy dogs and service dogs.
“Several of the students, when they start the course, may not really know the difference between a therapy dog, a service dog and a dog that’s simply a companion, so it’s refreshing to see that light bulb go off, when they start to understand and can go on to help educate others about it,” Kimbrough said.
One of the class’ guests in 2020 (the first year the course was offered) was Jason Morgan, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Special Forces who suffered a broken back, collapsed lungs and several broken bones while on a mission in South America in 1999, when a vehicle he was riding in tumbled down a mountain. Since then he has been paraplegic, but has formed a strong bond with his service dogs over the years--the first of which was a black labrador retriever named Napal.
Morgan, who has also spoken at multiple schools in the Hunt County area during their Veteran’s Day observances said of Napal at Boles High School in 2018.
“It used to be, when I’d go to the grocery store, it was like I had a contagious disease, and people would go out of their way to avoid me,” he said. “But, when I got Napal, they’d see him grabbing things off the shelves for me and they’d ask me questions about him. So...I went from being just ‘the guy in a wheelchair’ to ‘the guy with the cool dog.’"
Another important part of the Must Love Dogs course is the class’ final service project.
This year, the students are working on a T-shirt sale fundraiser benefitting Legacy Humane Society, Patriot Paws and the City of Commerce’s soon-to-be completed dog park at the Commerce City Park. The class is also organizing an grand opening event for the dog park, which will be held Monday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
“The grand opening will include dog yoga, which will be yoga in the dog park and people can have their dogs with them,” Kimbrough said. “There will also be ‘cardio for canines and a dog show, where people and their dogs will compete for fun titles, like the ‘owner and dog look-a-like’ award.
The Commerce City Park is located at 1907 Park St. in Commerce, and those interested in buying a t-shirt to help with the class’ fundraiser can do so at the following link: https://bit.ly/3bJR7pM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.