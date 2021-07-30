The Greenville Police Department is seeking local residents who may be interested in hosting a party in October, while learning how to fight crime in their neighborhoods.
An organizational meeting for this year’s local observance of the National Night Out is scheduled at the department headquarters, 3000 Lee Street at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10.
The 2020 event in Greenville was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, the National Night Out is conducted on the first Tuesday night in August, although Texas cities have been allowed by the National Association of Town Watch to conduct activities on an officially recognized alternative date on the first Tuesday in October.
The Greenville Police Department has overseen the local observances, which typically draws participation from around a dozen neighborhoods offering kids games, drinks, hot dogs, pizza or pot luck as residents meet with police officers, firefighters, city officials and McGruff the Crime Dog.
Greenville has received several awards in the past, recognizing the city’s National Night Out as among the best in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000 and 49,999 residents.
The August 10 meeting is expected to provide neighborhood organizers with an opportunity to learn more about the program and to sign up to have officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city officials come by. There will also be seasoned organizers at the meeting to help new organizers with ideas and planning.
Those wanting additional information can contact Officer James Hamilton by email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us
