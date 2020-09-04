Voters will be heading to the polls in less than two months to make choices on a much wider selection of candidates and issues that are usually on the November general election ballots.
While most of the countywide races were determined in the July political party primary runoffs, there are multiple elections for city, school board and special municipal issues still to be added.
There are so many items that will be decided that Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said Thursday he is still waiting to hear back from all of the voting jurisdictions on exactly what they are going to place on the ballots.
“I don’t have them all yet,” Rodriguez said. “ Hopefully I can get them done next week. If not then, probably within the net two weeks I will have them ready.”
Only three county and area races are scheduled to be determined on Nov. 3.
• Republican John G. Browning of Rockwall will face Democratic Party nominee Craig Smith for the post of Place 6 on the Fifth Court of Appeals. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Browning to replace the late Justice David Bridges, who was the GOP nominee for the spot before he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Royse City on the night of July 25.
Browning will face Smith in the Nov. 3 general election.
• The contest for Texas House District 2 is pitting Republican Bryan Slaton of Royse City — who defeated incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn in the GOP runoff — against Democrat Bill Brannon.
• The contest for Hunt County Constable Precinct 1 has Republican Richy Valenzuela facing Democratic Party candidate Glenn Stone.
Martinez said he was still awaiting the final decisions from the Greenville City Council, calling for the elections about the senior tax freeze and liquor sales and a potential road bond issue. There will be voting for Place 3 on the council.
“The Caddo Mills ISD will have a bond election,” Martinez said. “I have heard from the city of Quinlan and the Lone Oak, Royse City and Boles ISDs and that is all I’ve got so far.”
There may also be a municipal incorporation election somewhere in south Hunt County.
Early voting is scheduled for Oct. 13-30 in two locations in Hunt County. Voting at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 18 and 20 when it will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon and on Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Applications for ballots by mail are due by the close of business on Oct. 23.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov.
