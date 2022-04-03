Local business leaders are already planning ahead for a trip to Austin next year to meet with state government officials.
A kickoff party for Hunt County Days 2023 has been scheduled for the evening of May 5, and the Greenville Chamber is inviting anyone interested in being part of the Hunt County Days Government Affairs Committee to participate. Eleven committees have been established to develop their positions on issues and present them to lawmakers assembling for the 88th legislative session in 2023. The committees include Economic Development, Education K-12, Education-Higher Ed, Education-Junior College, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Taxation, Technology, Tourism, Utilities-Electric/Gas, Transportation and Water.
The Hunt County Governmental Affairs Committee, which consists of the 11 other committees, will personally deliver position statements to lawmakers.
The 2021 Hunt County Days stayed in Greenville, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but members still met with state Rep. Bryan Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall during a session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
The panel was on hand in the Texas House and Texas Senate in February 2019 as each chamber formally passed a resolution designating an extension of FM 1570, which extends north of State Highway 34 to U.S. 380, as the John L. Horn Memorial Highway, in honor of the late Hunt County judge.
The Hunt County Days Kickoff Party, sponsored by Solvay Composite Materials, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Landmark in downtown Greenville. Admission is free. Since the event falls on Cinco de Mayo, Mexican appetizers and desserts will be served.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
