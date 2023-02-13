A Quinlan High School student is recovering after being severely injured in a vehicle/pedestrian accident Friday night.
The Quinlan Independent School District issued an appeal for prayers Saturday for Jaxson Daws, a freshman at the school.
Few details concerning the incident have been released as of Monday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety had not yet issued a report.
However, Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said he was among multiple law enforcement agencies, including the DPS, that arrived at the site of the accident at State Highway 276 at County Road 2422.
Jones said it appeared Daws was among a group of students who were walking along the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.
Jana Kennimer of Terrell began a GoFundMe fundraiser page on behalf of Morgan Daws and said as of last report he was in critical condition with multiple injuries, both internal and external.
The fundraiser had raised $4,460 as of Monday afternoon.
A link to the fundraiser is available at https://tinyurl.com/2yhdauau.
