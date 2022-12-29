A summer training exercise has paid off, as a group of volunteers who assist law enforcement across the region in searches for missing persons has attained formal certification.
Mike Rambo, commander of the the Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART), announced the news Monday, which was presented over the weekend by Yesenia “Jesi” Leon-Baron, project coordinator with the AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program, as well as the Child Abduction Response Team initiative.
“We received notice of our official certification just prior to Christmas,” Rambo said. ”What a present! There are 132 CARTs in the United States and to be the 32nd certified CART is an honor earned by all member agencies. The procedures and protocols in use are distributed across our area to provide guidance for any law enforcement agency.”
Said Leon-Baron: It is such an honor to officially share on behalf of the Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program and the National Criminal Justice Training Center at Fox Valley, AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program, the Northeast Texas CART is recognized as the third certified team in the State of Texas. We know you have been patiently awaiting the news and it has finally arrived. It is a well-deserved recognition for you and your team.”
Program administrator Janell Rasmussen is expected to officially present the team’s framed certification certificate in February.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the program for more than 10 years and has been successful in finding numerous children and returning them home.
Sheriff Terry Jones expressed his appreciation to Lt. Roger Seals, the director for CART Hunt County. for the tireless hours he has spent working with CART.
“We are looking forward to our continued work relationship with Northeast Texas CART and their volunteers,” Jones said Wednesday. “This group is greatly appreciated by me and the citizens of Hunt County. Congratulations to everyone who helped make this possible.”
The news comes after Rambo received an “informal” notification from the Department of Justice in October that based in part on the success of the exercise the CART would be nationally certified.
On June 3, the Hunt County Fairgrounds acted as the staging area for the exercise to train for the possibility of a child abduction.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office hosted the event, which also involved members of the EastTex Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mark9 Search and Rescue.
The teams were joined by representatives with the Texas Rangers, FBI, Fox Valley Technical College, Team Adam, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Fate Police Department, Royse City Police Department, Wylie Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol Department, Texas Department of Family Protective Services and the Hunt County Child Advocacy Center.
The purpose of the exercise was to test the response of local law enforcement, CART and CERT-vetted volunteers to a missing child incident, including the investigative process, command and control systems, family advocate and victim assistance and search rescue/recovery team operations
During the exercise, evaluators from the Fox Valley Technical College and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were to assess the team’s response capabilities for National CART program certification.
“In 2022, we had 35 responses, with 19 of those being missing children,” Rambo said, noting other responses were for adults and investigative support.
