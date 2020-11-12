Another television program is planning to feature the story of a Royse City woman, who received the maximum punishment after being convicted of murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband.
Daily Mail TV, a syndicated program featuring Nancy Grace, will include an episode on Chacey Tyler Poynter. The show will be presented on November 30 and in the local market will be included on CW 33 KDAF television at 11 a.m.
A jury in the 354th District Court sentenced Chacey Poynter to life in prison In June 2019 after finding her guilty in the death of her husband, Robert Louis Poynter III, a University Park Fire Department captain.
Chacey Poynter will be facing a minimum of 30 years in prison before she can be considered eligible for parole.
Michael Glen Garza, of Quinlan, was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial in July 2018 on a charge of murder and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. Appeals of both defendants’ convictions have been appealed before the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, which issued its ruling July 22 to affirm Garza’a conviction and sentence.
Prosecutors claimed Chacey Poynter only married Robert Poynter for his money, carried on multiple affairs behind his back, including with Garza, and became desperate when he planned to divorce her.
Royse City Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2016 to an area on FM 35 near Hunt County Road 2595 regarding a woman in the roadway attempting to stop vehicles.
Officers spoke with Chacey Poynter, who said her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle located along the county road.
Officers went to investigate and found Robert Poynter in the vehicle deceased with a single shotgun blast to the head.
The next day officers interviewed Chacey Poynter for some nine hours, later finding a link to a photo from Garza’s Facebook page on her cell phone which resulted in the issuance of a probable cause affidavit for Garza’s arrest two days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.