Consider it an exercise of poultry in motion.
Students in the eighth grade at Greenville Middle School employed a variety of means — from parachutes to wings to boxes packed with cotton to elaborate shock absorbing cages — to try to make sure an egg inside a box could survive a significant fall. The keep-an-egg-from-breaking exhibition occurred during a Drug Free Greenville Red Ribbon Crack Kills event.
A team from Greenville Electric Utility System (GUES), volunteered Thursday morning to help conduct the engineering experiments from the raised basket of a GEUS bucket truck.
Students backed up a safe distance and then huddled together, anxiously awaiting the outcome. With each one dropped came a loud gasp as the encased egg plummeted to the ground. Students then raced over to find out if their engineering experiment was a grand success or a crushing and scrambled defeat.
DrugFree Greenville is hosting a series of events in recognition of October as Red Ribbon Month.
Wednesday at the middle school, students in the seventh grade participated in Fumble Fingers, an exhibition of how well students perform simple tasks while dealing with simulated impairments.
Earlier this month, students from the Greenville High School Peer Assistance and Leadership (PALS) team helped wrap red ribbons at visible locations across Greenville.
Additional information about DrugFree Greenville and Red Ribbon Month is available on the agency’s website at www.drugfreegreenville.org
