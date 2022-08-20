Hunt County welcomed a little rain and cooler temperatures Thursday, with much more precipitation predicted in next week’s forecast.
Opportunities for showers and thunderstorms were included in the National Weather Service forecast each day between Saturday afternoon and Thursday morning, with the potential rain possibly heavy at times.
But it remains to be seen if it will be enough rain to completely break the current drought, which is among the most significant in years.
• The latest United States Drought Monitor, released Thursday, indicated that all but the northern edge of Hunt County remained under Drought Level 4, an exceptional drought and the highest reading under the monitor. The remainder of the county and the surrounding region of North Texas were included an extreme drought.
• As of Thursday afternoon, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — showed Hunt County had almost reached the highest level possible.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Thursday =readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 640 to 783, with a countywide average of 750.
• The water level on Lake Tawakoni fell almost two feet during the summer. As of May 26, the level was at 436.25 feet, more than a foot below the spillway mark of 437.5 feet. On Thursday morning the level had dipped to 433.75 feet.
