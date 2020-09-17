The United States Postal Service postmaster for Greenville, Dewey Littleton, recently sent a request to the USPS Dallas District, seeking permission to close the post office at the Rolling Hills location at 6305 Wesley St.
The proposal was submitted to consolidate mail service to the downtown post office location at 2600 Wesley St.
“I can’t disclose any specific information, but I am requesting that we close the location at Rolling Hills and serve our customers downtown,” Littleton told the Herald-Banner. “Like I said, I can’t go into definite details, for good or bad, but it will have to make business sense for them (USPS Dallas District) to approve the request.
“The eventual goal is to consolidate, though,” he acknowledged. “Hopefully, within the next month we’ll see what we can do.”
Even with a large number of retail and grocery stores, restaurants, banks and apartment complexes situated near the post office at the Rolling Hills location, Littleton said that he has not “heard much of a response as of yet” from the community as word got out about the possible closure.
A potential concern that could arise if local postal services are consolidated at the downtown location is increased traffic on the corner of Wesley and Washington Street.
“The problem isn’t so much with the post office parking lot. I think it’s very easy to get in and out of. The main issue is the fools who run the light and cause accidents,” said Gloria Jordan, the owner of Office Solutions, which sits at the same intersection as the downtown post office.
However, even with the request to close the post office at Rolling Hills being submitted, a spokesperson for the USPS said that there are, so far, no plans to authorize the closure.
“In this instance, the Rolling Hills Post Office will remain open for business as usual,” USPS Southern Area Corporate Communications Specialist Nikki Johnson told the Herald-Banner.
