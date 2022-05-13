Once a year, the post office workers who deliver the mail do pick ups to help families put food on the table.
The United States Postal Service in Greenville is again teaming up with sponsors and local organizations for the 30th Annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.
To participate, residents can leave non-perishable goods in a bag near their mailbox before the mail carrier arrives. Mail carriers will deliver special bags along with mail that may be used to make donations. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
All non-perishable donations are welcome. Foods that are high in protein, such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter, are most needed. Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100 percent fruit juice also top the list of most needed items, according to the Postal Service.
The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.