Area residents may be attempting to sleep tonight while listening to the sounds of thunder.
Another round of potentially severe weather is in the National Weather Service forecast for late tonight and into early Wednesday morning.
The agency reported that as a cold front approaches the region this evening, the potential for thunderstorms will be increasing, with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms likely developing ahead of the front.
The line will be moving from northwest to southeast, with damaging winds being the main threat.
The bulk of the storms are expected to cross Hunt County and the surrounding area between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday, with the potential for hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado during the period.
No watches or warnings had been posted for the area as of press time Monday.
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in northern Fannin County on Friday evening. The tornado, with winds of about 120 mph, hit in the area near Ivanhoe at around 6:40 p.m.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the city of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system.
Residents who do not have internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the city anager’s office at 903- 457-3116.
