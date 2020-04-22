Hunt County and the surrounding area could be facing another round of severe weather this afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, following by an increased potential late this afternoon and into the nighttime hours.
As the storms spread east from the Dallas area, they are expected to increase in intensity, with a few becoming severe and containing large hail and damaging winds.
A few tornadoes are also said to be possible with the system, especially during late afternoon and evening hours.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, residents likely will not hear a siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices.
Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville web site at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system
Residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the city manager’s office at 903-457-3116.
