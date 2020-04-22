Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.