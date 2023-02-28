The approach of longer days and warmer temperatures means an active and fun spring is planned at the City of Greenville parks.
The Parks and Recreation Department intends to again conduct pop up events at one park each week, with activities including chalk art, corn hole games, sports, scavenger hunts and much more.
The schedule for the program begins at Oak Creek Park on March 21, Austin Park on March 28, Graham Park April 4, Wright Park April 11, the Sports Park April 18, Ja-Lu Park April 25, Middleton Park May 2, Arnold Park May 9 and Warren Park May 16. Each of the events are scheduled between 6 and 8 p.m.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.