Spring is expected to be an active season at Greenville parks.
The city Parks and Recreation Department intends to conduct pop up events at one park each week, with special activities planned at each location.
First on the list is Oak Creek Park on FM 1570 Tuesday evening.
The city is staging Family Field Day, and sno-cones are expected to be provided between 6 and 8 p.m.
The schedule for the op up program also includes Austin Park on March 28, Graham Park April 4; Wright Park April 11; the Sports Park April 18; Ja-Lu Park April 25, Middleton Park May 2, Arnold Park May 9 and Warren Park May 16. Each of the events are scheduled between 6 and 8 p.m.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.