A planned political rally in Greenville later this week week is expected to include multiple speakers and Republican candidates for public office.
The Constitutional Freedom Rally is being hosted by the Texas Liberty Defenders group and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Hunt County Courthouse, 2507 Lee St.
Organizers said the peaceful protest will feature retired Lt. Colonel Allen B. West as the keynote speaker. During a 22-year career in the United States Army, West served in multiple combat zones and received honors including a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals and three Army Commendation Medals, one with Valor device, and a Valorous Unit Award.
West currently serves as a political commentator is a candidate for chairman of the Texas State Republican Party.
Other speakers planned for the event include Texas State Senator for District 2 Bob Hall; Mark Lee Dickson, the director of the Right To Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative; Kevin Whitt, an activist and radio host; Rachel Malone, the Texas Director of Gun Owners of America; and Martin Holsome, Rusk City Council member who is said to be a future hopeful candidate for the governor of Texas.
Also scheduled to appear are Bryan Slaton, candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 2, who will be facing incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn in the July 14 GOP primary runoff election; and Calvin Grogan, who is a candidate for Hunt County Attorney and is facing Scott Cornuaud in the runoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.