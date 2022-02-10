Voters will have another chance tonight to meet some of the candidates running in the March 1 political party primary elections.
The Hunt County Republican Party and Hunt County GOP Club are hosting a political forum, featuring candidates for State Senate District 8, State House 2, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, County Commissioner Precinct 2 and County Clerk at Greenville High School. Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and the debates are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The forum was rescheduled from Feb. 5 due to the winter storm.
Jan. 31 was the last day to register for the elections and early voting is scheduled Feb. 14-25.
