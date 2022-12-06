Multiple Hunt County law enforcement agencies are expected to be visibly active at a Greenville Independent School District facility this week as part of a planned training exercise.
The Greenville Police Department issued a notice Monday morning indicating that it would be alongside the Greenville Fire Department and other agencies in conducting reality-based training exercises in and around the Houston Education Center, 3923 Henry Street.
The training was scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Friday of this week.
The announcement said participants will be in full duty gear and role players will be utilized.
“Due to the realistic nature of this training event, it may be easily mistaken with a real situation, so we believed it would be best to provide the public with some detail of what is occurring during the dates of training,” according to the announcement.
Even so, the department said people shouldn’t be discouraged from calling emergency services should they observe something they believe needs to be addressed.
