One hurt

One person was reportedly slightly wounded in a drive-by shooting in Greenville on Saturday night.

One person was reportedly slightly wounded in a drive-by shooting in Greenville on Saturday night.

Greenville Police Department Lt. Jamie Fuller issued a statement Monday afternoon, indicating that officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. Saturday to the area of Bourland and Oliver streets about a shooting. A black vehicle was reported to be involved in the offense, and the victim left the area on a scooter. The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

No additional details concerning the incident were immediately released.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact the department at 903-457-2918.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you