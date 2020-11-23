One person was reportedly slightly wounded in a drive-by shooting in Greenville on Saturday night.
Greenville Police Department Lt. Jamie Fuller issued a statement Monday afternoon, indicating that officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. Saturday to the area of Bourland and Oliver streets about a shooting. A black vehicle was reported to be involved in the offense, and the victim left the area on a scooter. The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
No additional details concerning the incident were immediately released.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact the department at 903-457-2918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.