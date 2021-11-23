A park in downtown Greenville, which has served as an oasis for those in the busy core of the city, was heavily damaged by an allegedly intoxicated motorist.
The northwest corner of Lee and Wesley Streets was formally dedicated in September 2009 as the home of “The SPOT.”
The entrance to the park was damaged in an incident on the evening of Nov. 17, according to City of Greenville Public Information Officer Kathy Lucas.
“At approximately 10:03 p.m. hours officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lee and Wesley for a major accident,” Lucas said. A vehicle struck a brick sign and a traffic light pole at the intersection. While investigating the accident, officers determined that the driver was intoxicated.”
SPOT refers to Smart Parks of Texas and was the project of the Hunt County Chamber of Commerce 2009 Leadership Class and was designed a prototype model to highlight the principles of smart growth — planning, transit-oriented, walkable neighborhoods, bicycle-friendly, complete streets, mixed-use development, open space, sustainability and compact buildings.
At the time Hunt County Master Gardener Kim Quimby said the park was designed as an “earth-kind” garden and would
use drip irrigation to keep plants designed for sustainability, durability and ease of maintenance green.
Additional individuals and organizations who donated time, money and efforts into making The SPOT possible, included Mary Jean and Dee Hilton, in memory of Wilbur D. Hilton Sr.; New Phoenix Metals; Realtors of Greenville and Hunt County; American National Bank of Texas; Tannie Brooks, in honor of the Beckham and Brooks Families; the Friends of Main Street; Anita Harris and Family; Keep Greenville Beautiful; the Kenneth Threadgill Concert Series; Keith and Kim Quimby; Tyler Investments; the City of Greenville; Hunt County Master Gardeners; and the Greenville Independent School District.
Signs within the park were constructed by Chris Kilmer and the Strombergs and the Greenville Noon Rotary Club was to be responsible for maintaining the park’s gardens.
Perhaps due to its pocket-sized dimensions, The SPOT does not host many events during the year. although it annually is where hundreds of blue pinwheels and flags are are placed each April, respectively, by the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Hunt County to commemorate Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
