The five finalists in the running to be the next Chief of the Greenville Police Department were on hand for a Tuesday night meet-and-greet at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center. Speaking during the session were, from left, Acting Greenville Police Chief Will Cole; Christopher Smith, an assistant chief deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office; Quinlan ISD Police Chief Steve Walden; Heather Morris, a retired assistant police chief in Houston; and Sunny Vale Police Chief Andrew Hawkes.