Local residents had the chance Tuesday to speak with the five finalists for the position of the next Greenville police chief.
Acting Greenville Police Chief Will Cole; Quinlan ISD Police Chief Steve Walden; Sunny Vale Police Chief Andrew Hawkes; Heather Morris, a retired assistant police chief in Houston; and Christopher Smith, an assistant chief deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office appeared during a meet and greet session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Bruce Ure with the Ure Consulting Group told the approximately two dozen people in attendance tthat the search drew a lot of attention.
“We had more than 50 applicants, which came in from across the country,” Ure said, noting that each of the candidates had a chance earlier in the day to meet individually with members of the Greenville Police Department.
After each of the finalists offered introductions, presented their backgrounds and offered their thoughts on how they would operate the department, they had the chance to talk with people from the audience.
The Greenville City Council announced its search for a new police chief in mid-March after Chief Scott Smith retired on Feb. 2. Cole has been functioning as acting chief since then.
Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock was on hand for Tuesday’s session and said there is no set timetable set for choosing the next chief.
