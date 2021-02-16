Hunt County voters will get to cast ballots May 1 to install the government for the county’s newest incorporated community.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted during the Feb. 9 regular session to call for a special election to set the first city council of the Town of Poetry.
Voters in the November election approved the incorporation of Poetry as a Type A Municipality to be named the Town of Poetry, Texas, with 422 ballots in favor (73.01 percent) to 156 votes in opposition (26.99 percent).
The town was formally incorporated on Nov. 19, 2020.
Details concerning how the town’s council will be comprised were not immediately included in the county’s announcement of the commissioners’ decision.
Those wishing to file as a candidate for the Poetry Town Council should do so through the office of County Judge Bobby Stovall by 5 p.m. March 1.
Following the election, it was determined one of the borders designated for the Town of Poetry crossed into the extraterritorial jurisdiction, known as the ETJ, of the City of Terrell.
County City Attorney Daniel Ray said the new town’s official lines would need to be adjusted accordingly.
An ETJ is defined as a zone which extends a certain area outside of a city limits, a region in which the city has some limited authority as to issue relating to infrastructure such as guidelines on street width, thickness and pavement and sanitary sewer regulations.
Ray explained he and officials with the City of Terrell had checked with the Texas Elections Commission, the Texas Association of Counties and other agencies and learned allowing for a slight adjustment of the boundaries, which Ray said would remove a portion of the southwest edge of Poetry, would be permitted.
There has also been discussion regarding a handful of property owners, whose land would have been included in the disputed territory, who wanted to be included in the town of Poetry.
Ray said those individuals would have to petition the Terrell city council to have their lots removed from the city’s ETJ, and then petition the city council of the town of Poetry, once there is an election and the initial panel is seated, to approve adding the property into the city limits.
