The Halloween and fall festival season is growing even more active, with multiple events, both spooky and family friendly, scheduled across Hunt County the next few weeks:
• The MRW Haunted Trail of Terror is back to scare up some more thrills. The event at 10593 County Road 3605, Quinlan is free for the whole family, but donations are greatly appreciated There is also free hot dogs , nachos, and popcorn. The trails will be open between 8 and 11 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29.
• Cash Fire Department is hosting its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, until sold out. Plates at $10 each and include fish, fries, hush puppies, beans and coleslaw.
• The Fourth Annual Celeste Youth Sports Association Small Town Showdown is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 22. Vendors will set up all along the sidewalks in downtown Celeste and the day will also include a car show, live music, a corn hole competition and a Kidzone. BBQ plates will be available for a small donation and all proceeds go to the youth sports association. Additional information is available by calling Brooke Mott at 214-208-0883 or Devon Lewis at 940-595-4966.
• The City of Hawk Cove has set a Trunk Or Treat event for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Hawk Cove City Hall, also featuring a hay ride, games and more.
• Sunset Resort in Quinlan has scheduled a trunk or treat and chili cook off, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
• Harvest Bible Church, 4914 Highway 34 South, Greenville is having a Fall Festival immediately following the service at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23.
• Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, 2516 Park Street, Greenville, is hosting a dinner concert starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 23. TheKavanaugh Choir under the baton of Dr. Randy Hooper with guests from Wesley Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church are raising funds for missions to the Philippines and for music scholarships. Brisket is on the menu and donations will be taken.
• Prairie Valley Baptist Church, 2417 FM 513, Campbell is presenting trunk or treat starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, featuring food, games, prizes and fellowship.
• Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2311 Ridgecrest Road, Greenville, is hosting a Trade Day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 29, featuring art & crafts, homemade goods, jewelry, gifts and more. Vendor space is available for $25-$35 and Additional information is available at www.lutheransatredeemer.org or redeemerlutheransecretary@gmail.com.
• Lamar Elementary School, 6321 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville will host a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 East Joe Ramsey Blvd. Greenville, is presenting Treat Street between 3 and 5 p.m. Oct. 29.
• The City of Quinlan has scheduled the 2022 Harvest Quinfest for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 on Main Street in downtown Quinlan. The event will feature more than 80- vendors, live music, free kids activities, games, food and more.
• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 301 S, Spencer St., Wolfe City, has scheduled a Fall Festival starting at 4 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be BBQ and stew cook-offs (with a $5 entry fee), bingo, dominos, corn hole, a balloon wall, Go Fish, a bounce house, hay ride, free food and more.
• The City of Greenville and the Hunt County Jeep Club are presenting the inaugural Jeep-N-Treat, starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of the Greenville Police Department/Municipal Court Building, 3000 Lee Street. The free event will include trick or treating, a decorated jeep and best costumed participant contests. Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/621907322931034/?ref=newsfeed
• Park Street Baptist Chrch, 2205 Park Street, Greenville, has a Fall Festival scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
• Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division St., is hosting its Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Activities will include hot dogs, interactive games, inflatables, candy, carnival swings, crafts and more.
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Halloween Hangout, sponsored by Terry Driggers Realty Services, at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Scheduled activities will be a costume contest, food trucks including El Huarache and Yearby's BBQ & Water Ice and games. The night begins with the monthly Hanging with Heroes, who will be handing out candy and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
• Commerce is having a Halloween on the Square, for ages 14 and under, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants can line up at the barber shop and follow the signs.
• The Wolfe City Rail Trail has scheduled Boo on the Bricks between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy and treats for kids along Main Street downtown, with special appearances planned from Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, Batman, Spider-Man, Batman and more costumed characters. Anyone wanting additional information or who may want to set up a display during the event can send a message to #wolfecity #wolfecityrailtrail #wolfecityhalloween #mainstreetwolfecity #kwcb
• Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 4115 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville, is presenting the free Fall Fest, between 6 and 8 p.m. October 31. The free event is scheduled to include trunk 'r' treat, games, candy, prizes, and more.
