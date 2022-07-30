CASA for Hunt County’s longest-serving volunteer advocate, Sharon Hart, is retiring after 15 years and one month of service to 25 Hunt County children.
“With all sincerity we say ‘Congratulations!’ to Sharon for an outstanding volunteer career with CASA,” said Lori Cope, executive director of CASA for Hunt County. “It’s been an honor and pleasure to work with her for many years and see her passion for helping children come to fruition.”
During her 15 years as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, Hart has accepted appointment to 19 cases involving 25 children who were victims of child abuse; sometimes serving on more than one case at a time.
CASA volunteers are screened and trained to become an independent voice for children who, by no fault of their own, are placed into the care and custody of state foster care. CASA for Hunt County is appointed to 100% of these cases to serve each child with volunteer advocacy.
In the spring of 2007, Hart came to the CASA for Hunt County program with a desire to help children. “I wanted to get involved with kids and make a difference in their lives, and CASA gave me a way to serve kids that needed an advocate during a terrible time in their lives,” she said.
Hart’s first case was a pair of teenage siblings. “I remember that case very well. Actually, I remember every case and every child very well,” she said. “There are some cases that still bother me – maybe they didn’t turn out like I thought was best or that the system didn’t really help a child. But overall, I know I’ve helped each child feel like they were heard and valued.”
CASA volunteers build rapport with the children they are serving by visiting with them as often as possible, as well as communicating with their teachers, counselors, caseworkers, attorneys, biological parents, and foster parents or placement managers. CASAs can have lunch with the child or children at the school, visit their daycare, attend their extracurricular activities, and more.
CASAs are required to see their appointed child or sibling group in their placement, no matter the distance. Because there are not enough foster-related places for Hunt County children in the county or the area, sometimes they are placed hundreds of miles away.
“A special memory for me was when Sharon traveled to the Texas Panhandle to spend two full days with her CASA child, who has special needs,” said Cerina Sprong, who has served as Hart’s Volunteer Advocate supervisor for seven years. “Sharon took him to all of his favorite places to eat, thrilled him by shopping for simple things like a hairbrush and lip balm; but most importantly, made a lasting connection with him while gaining his trust.”
Sprong added about Hart: “I have always valued her strength, resolve, and ability to express and speak her mind conscientiously. In her performance of this critical service to our community and children in care, she always inspired me when I needed a reminder of why we do what we do.”
Hart was working full-time when she began her CASA volunteer career. “It wasn’t always easy to do all of the work required of working a case, but I made sure it was done. There is a responsibility in being a CASA and to the kids we are serving. I believe if anyone commits to serving as a CASA, they have to not quit; they have to stick with these kids.”
CASA volunteers are known for being a “constant” in the cases in which they are appointed. Most cases last one year until there is permanent resolution; but some cases can last years. During a child’s journey through foster care, statistics show they will change foster places three to four times. The children can experience changes in their CPS caseworkers, foster families, schools, friends, counselor – but the one constant is most likely their CASA.
“I would encourage anyone who wants to make a difference in the life of a child to become a CASA,” Hart said. “It’s important that these children have an advocate, and that they have someone they can count on to be their voice.”
For more information about becoming a CASA volunteer or supporting CASA for Hunt County, visit www.casaforhuntcounty.org.
