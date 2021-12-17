The last weekend before Christmas will include multiple events designed to help Hunt County residents get into the holiday spirit, from meetings with Santa, to a parade, a cruise to visit Christmas lights and two toy giveaways.
• The Senior Center Resources and Public Transit is hosting a Polar Express Movie Day at the SCRPT Center, 4912 Lee Street, starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The free event is also scheduled include Golden Tickets, hot cocoa and treats.
A Christmas Light Cruise and Christmas Parade and Extravaganza are planned in Lone Oak this weekend. The cruise is scheduled to begin at the elementary school parking lot at 6 p.m. Friday. The cars participating in the cruise will vote for the houses and the winners will be announced during the Extravaganza, which begins at the school at 4 p.m. Saturday and will include food, bounce houses, vendors and a DJ. Entries wishing to be in the parade are asked to line up at the elementary school at 6 p.m. Saturday, Additional information is available by calling 903-456-8832 or 903-269-7893.
• Children of all ages and their parents are invited to enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is free but requires registration, available online at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/greenville-tx/catalog or by calling 903 457 2994.
• The Uptown Forum, 2610 Lee Street in Greenville, has multiple Christmas festivities planned Saturday, including an appearance by Santa. For anyone who still has plenty of wrapping to handle, the Greenville Chapter No. 189 of the Eastern Star is hosting a gift wrapping fundraiser between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with the wrapping starting at $3 per item. The At The Top Art Gallery will also be presenting displays by several artists, including Robert Brooks at 11 a.m., Rick Parent at 12:30 p.m., Johnny Davis at 1:45 p.m. and Tim Vangeloff and Evelyn Fernandez starting at 2:45 p.m.
• The Generation Faith Center is hosting the Fourth Annual Christmas In The City Toy Giveaway, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ford High School, 10064 Business 64 in Quinlan. Children ages newborn to 17 can choose multiple free brand new toys for Christmas and meet Santa and his elves. There is no need to qualify but children must be present to participate.
• The Hunt County Cossacks Motorcycle Club is hosting a Toy Giveaway, starting at noon Saturday under the marquee of the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley Street in Greenville. Those attending are invited to take a toy if they need one, leave a toy for a child if they have an extra to spare or to drop a donation toward the effort. Information is available by calling 903-441-2688.
