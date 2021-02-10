A Rains County man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including child sex trafficking.
The indictments filed against Michael Wayne Hove II were issued during the Jan. 22 session of the Hunt County grand jury.
• Hove, 34, of Point, was indicted on one count of trafficking of persons/benefits of forced labor or servitude, with two additional indictments of sexual assault of a child.
Hove entered pleas of not guilty to all three counts during a Feb. 5 arraignment hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas and scheduled an interim hearing to receive discovery evidence on March 8.
The indictments allege the offenses occurred on or around June 1, Sept. 13 and Sept. 16, 2020. Hove was reportedly taken arrested by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 25, 2020 and as of Tuesday remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of s total of $450,000 bond.
The trafficking indictment is a first degree felony charge, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. The remaining indictments are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by maximum sentences of up to 20 years in prison each.
