A local man is expected to plead guilty this week to multiple indictments of sexually assaulting a child.
Levi Keith Flores, also known as Levi Kevin Flores according to records from the Hunt County Detention Center, was indicted in April by the Hunt County grand jury on four separate counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Flores entered a not guilty plea in April but is scheduled to enter a plea of guilty during a Thursday morning hearing in the 196th District Court.
The indictments allege Flores assaulted a child on four occasions between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29, 2019.
Flores is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $400,000 bond on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child filed by the Greenville Police Department and $300,000 bond on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child from the Waxahachie Police Department.
The status of the charges pending in Ellis County was not available as of Monday.
Flores, 31, of Greenville, was taken into custody on the morning of Jan. 10 by the Greenville Police Department.
Each aggravated sexual assault indictment are first-degree felonies and are punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
