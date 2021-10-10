The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to purchase the equipment for a new playground where once stood a police station, and to also add items to an existing park.
The council plans vote on both issues during Tuesday’s regular session beginning at 6 p.m. in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m.
• The council is set to consider authorizing the purchase of playground equipment for the future Austin Park, along with the construction of the park’s basketball court. The park would be built in the 1700 block of Wesley Street.
In a memo to the council, Director of Parks and Recreation Brett Quarles said $320,000 was allocated in September for the development of Austin Park to serve as a neighborhood park for the community.
“This is the previous site of the former old Austin School Building and Police and Courts Building that was demolished in 2020,” Quarles said.
Discussion had been underway for about four years. The former Stephen F. Austin Elementary School building was utilized by the Greenville Police Department and Municipal Court as the Public Safety Building between 1989 and 2006, when the departments moved to the Police and Courts Building at 3000 Lee Street.
Quarles said a town hall was conducted on Sept. 30 to go over plans and playground options.
“This playground unit was the resident’s selection and City Staff agrees with their choice,” he said.
The total purchase for the park equipment was $169,892.00 to be awarded to Child’s Play, Inc. Child’s Play Inc.
• The council is also scheduled Tuesday to approve the purchase of a shade structure for the Maroon Field at the SportsPark, as well as a resurfacing of the park’s basketball court for total amount of $62,706.
