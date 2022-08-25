Area residents are being asked for their thoughts on a proposed plan to widen and expand what is already one of the busiest roadways in Greenville and Hunt County.
The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking comment on a project that would widen and improve FM 1570 between Interstate 30 and to State Highway 66 and also from the interstate to State Highway 34.
The TxDOT Paris District office began accepting comments on the proposal this week, and all submissions are due by Thursday, Sept. 15.
The summary of the project includes roadway improvements along approximately 3.1 miles of FM 1570 from the interstate to Highway 66, and along approximately 2.4 miles of FM 1570 from the interstate to Highway 34.
The existing facility is a rural roadway with two 12-foot travel lanes and two 10-foot shoulders with open drainage ditches. The preferred roadway section has been identified as featuring a four-lane, curb and gutter roadway with a two-way left turn lane and shared use paths to generally fit within the existing 100-foot right-of-way. No additional right-of-way is anticipated; however, the proposed improvements would require approximately two acres of permanent drainage easements. The proposed improvements also include the regrading of existing drainage easements. No residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time.
Plans for upgrading and expanding FM 1570, also known as the John L. Horn Memorial Parkway, have been underway for several years as one of multiple highway projects which will be addressing the rapid growth in Hunt County.
In July, W.S. “Dee” Hilton Jr., chairman of the Hunt County Transportation Steering Committee, spoke before the Greenville Rotary Club about how, starting in 2026, the plan is to widen Interstate 30 from four to six lanes through the county. But before that happens, multiple interchanges along the interstate — at FM 1570, FM 1903 and FM 36 — will need to be rebuilt.
A summary of the proposed project is available online at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/091522.html.
Anyone wanting to provide written comments on the project may submit them by mail to the TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 North Main Street, Paris, Texas 75460, or by email to Scott.Shannon@txdot.gov.
