Residents in homes in the southern portion of Hunt County will be spending at least another night at a hotel after they evacuated due to a leak from a gasoline/diesel pipeline.
Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said his office has been on the scene of the leak since it was first discovered.
“There’s no safety concerns at this time,” Hill said, adding the leak, described as the size of a pinhole, had been repaired as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Hill said the incident began at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when the leak was detected along the pipeline on County Road 2186, just south of FM 1903. Hill said the line can alternately transport gasoline or diesel, and a small amount of Benzene, a substance used in gasoline, was detected at the site.
Hill said the maximum allowable amount of Benzene is .05 parts per million during a 15-minute work period, which was the highest level recorded following the leak.
“You could smell a substance, because of the wind blowing,” said David Alexander of the Fire Marshal’s Office. “The Texas Railroad Commission, they were out there yesterday. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was out there this morning.”
The readings were down to zero as of Wednesday morning after the company operating the pipeline filled in the trench where the leak was located amid fears thunderstorms which crossed the county early Wednesday could fill the hole with water. The company intends to do a complete repair of the site today.
Hill said his office and the company have been at the scene throughout the night and Wednesday with air samples being taken every few hours.
The owners of four homes in the area were offered hotel stays by the pipeline company.
“Three of the four chose to do so and they put them up until Friday,” Hill said. “The fourth, when they found where the level was at, they chose to stay.”
