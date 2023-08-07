The pilot of a small two-seater plane was killed in a crash during take-off at the Caddo Mills Municipal Airport earlier this afternoon, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
Sgt. Kyle Bradford explained that the pilot of the Cessna 150 went off the runway during take-off while “experiencing some sort of mechanical issue” at about 3:30 p.m. today, resulting in the crash which caused grass in the area to catch on fire.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the pilot was the only person on board.
The pilot has not yet been identified, as his next of kin had not yet been notified as of the DPS’ report.
