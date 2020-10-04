Allen Weekley’s photographs garner praise and awe. From landscapes to wildlife to his special photos of downtown Greenville, Weekley captures stunning and spectacular artistic visions
At present, Weekley serves as the president of the Greenville Art League. Also, he qualifies as the ultimate booster for art in Hunt County. He founded the Greenville Art Market at the Texan Theater and was a former partner in the At the Top Gallery at the Uptown Forum.
“Allen is an unbelievable photographer and dedicated leader,” said Pamela Edwards, the local artist who created the “High Cotton” and the “Horns and All” murals in downtown Greenville. “As Greenville Art League president, he has collaborated with business owners and city workers to ensure members have many more opportunities to exhibit artwork and interact with the public.”
Weekley’s signature local photograph is titled “Moon over Lee Street.”
“We had a supermoon in the fall of 2017,” he said. “All the photographers were talking about it. I hadn’t had time earlier so I went out the last morning of the supermoon and shot photos of the moon in the background at Splash Kingdom. That green plastic at the waterpark looked really ugly in the photos. I decided to go downtown, and I got there just at the right time. I took the picture with the moon right over the Texan. I got the light just right as the sun was coming up. In Greenville, it has been my best selling photo.”
Greenville artist and Art League member Jeff Kirsch remains impressed by that particular photo and by Weekley’s achievement in broadening an appreciation for local art and artists.
“Known by all for his image of the moon over the Texan Theater and Lee Street, Allen has been a president of the Greenville Art League who has enlarged and encouraged the league for both artists and art enthusiasts and for the community at large,” Kirsch said. “He is definitely one of the good guys.”
Weekley is a self-taught professional photographer.
“When I was in the Navy during Vietnam, my ship, the USS Decatur, stopped in the Philippines and in Hong Kong,” he said. “Cameras and lenses were much less expensive there than in the U.S. Many of the men on the ship bought cameras. The state of the art at that time was a 35 mm film camera with manual focus and manual exposure. We all took photographs when we could, mostly when we were in port. My photographs seemed to be better than the others, and I was soon appointed to the position of Acting Photo Intelligence Officer. I photographed submarines and Russian cruisers in the South China Sea.
“My normal General Quarters position was to operate the Air Search Radar, so I watched some air combat on the radar screen. My ship was never hit, but another destroyer took a 500-pound bomb and destroyed the aft 5-inch gun mount and killed one sailor.”
From his time in service during the Vietnam War, Weekley suffered hearing damage from gunfire and other medical problems caused by exposure to Agent Orange.
After he got out of the Navy and returned to his home in California, Weekley took photographs for magazines and newspapers.
“I shot racing in the Mojave Desert,” he said. “I also wrote the copy. Then I did some headshots for actors in Hollywood. I shot nature photos and people kept telling me that they were really good and that I should think about doing more of them. I taught myself, but I do have an eye for photography.”
Weekley has been able to fit his photography into his various career moves as an engineer for several corporations.
“I worked for several companies in California and did some consulting,” he said. “I was employed in aerospace and biomedical technology firms. I worked on several well-known programs including the GPS program and the Space Shuttle.
“My wife and I moved from Southern California to Utah where I really got inspired by all of the beautiful scenery. Then we moved to western New York state where there were deer everywhere, and I was inspired to do wildlife photos. I did some more of the same when we next relocated to Minnesota.
“We moved to Texas, which is flat and where the deer are hard to find, but I was fascinated by downtown Greenville. I’ve photographed many of the older buildings. I like to come early in the morning just as I did for ‘Moon over Lee Street.’”
After settling first in Royse City and then in Greenville, Weekley got involved with the North Texas art scene.
“Eventually, I started entering my photographs in art shows, and I actually got involved with a couple of galleries in Dallas where my photographic work, notably scenes of nature, was displayed along with the paintings and everything else in those galleries,” he said. “But at some point, I decided I was tired of driving that far. I started looking for local events
“I began to sell my work at the Farmers Market. I really enjoyed showing my stuff. I usually had three or four print bins set up for people to see. I like to watch people looking at the photos, especially the children. I believe that everyone should be exposed to art at a young age.”
Weekley’s large collection of photographs are available online at AllenWeekley.com.
In addition to his photographic skills, Weekley has yet another talent.
“I’m the missions president of the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene where I am also a musician,” he said. “I play the piano at church, and I have also played at the Music in the Spirit, which is held downtown at the Texan Theater.”
