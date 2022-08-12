Families in Hunt County can help their furry feline and canine companions stay healthy at a low-cost mobile pet clinic as it makes its stop in Lone Oak on Friday, Aug. 26.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lone Oak Sand & Gravel, at 300 Highway 69, PetVet Relief will be set up to perform routine vaccinations as well as spays, neuters and dental surgeries.
For the event, appointments will need to be made in advance for the spays, neuters and dental surgeries, and they can be made online at https://bit.ly/3JFZRgB.
While making an appointment is also preferred for the vaccinations, walk-ins for vaccinations will be welcome at the mobil clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PetVet Relief actually hosts two such clinic in Hunt County each month, with one in Quinlan, at Lakeview Church on the first Friday of the month, and one in Lone Oak, at Lone Oak Sand & Gravel on the last Friday of the month.
Vaccines available through PetVet Relief include:
• For dogs – rabies, distemper/PARVO, lepto and Bordetella
• For cats – rabies, feline distemper and feline leukemia
PetVet also offers puppy and kitten vaccination and disease prevention packages, and wellness services such as heartworm testing, ear mite treatments and microchip implants.
For a full list of services and their prices, visit www.petvetrelief.com/services.
“We believe that most people really love their pets and would do what’s needed to take care of them if given the chance,” a spokesperson for PetVet Relief said. “A lot of times, and especially with everything that’s been going on lately, people have had trouble getting out to their regular vet, so we try to make it easier.”
Those with questions about the services offered by PetVet Relief can send an email to petvetrelief@gmail.com.
