In response to news about one of Greenville’s U.S. Post Office locations possibly closing, an online petition has been posted on change.org in an effort to show community support for keeping the post office at Rolling Hills open.
Recently, the United States Postal Service postmaster for Greenville, Dewey Littleton, sent a request to the USPS Dallas District, seeking permission to close the post office at the Rolling Hills location at 6305 Wesley St. and consolidate mail service to the downtown post office location at 2600 Wesley St.
While Littleton declined to give “definite details” as to his argument in favor of the closure, he did acknowledge that the condition of the parking lot and the building – which the USPS leases – was a factor.
Surrounded by several retail and grocery stores, restaurants, banks and apartment complexes, the post office at Rolling Hills is at a central location for a large number of Greenville residents. For this reason, many people expressed concern over the proposed closure.
As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the Herald-Banner’s original story about the postmaster’s request garnered more than 150 comments on Facebook, a majority of which were against shutting down the location.
In addition to the comments, an online petition was started in an effort to illustrate community support for keeping the post office at Rolling Hills open. It can be viewed and signed at https://bit.ly/35NslmW
“I’ve lived in South Greenville for over 30 years, so I use that post office a lot,” Charlene Eller, who posted the petition, told the Herald-Banner.
“I think that if they’re going to go forward with closing the current location, possibly due to the parking lot being in disrepair, that a new post office should be opened in that general area,” Eller added.
Another concern that has been brought up by members of the community about the prospect of consolidating local postal service to the downtown location is increased traffic on the corner of Wesley and Washington Street.
“If we are left with only the downtown location, it will be very bad for traffic since it sits on a two-way road and is near an intersection that has frequent accidents,” Eller said.
Another resident who had comments about traffic near the downtown post office was Gloria Jordan, the owner of Office Solutions, which sits at the same intersection.
“The problem isn’t so much with the post office parking lot,” Jordan said. “I think it’s very easy to get in and out of. The main issue is the fools who run the light and cause accidents.”
Calls from the Herald-Banner to the Greenville Police Chief’s Office and City Manager’s Office for insights on what issues could be caused by more traffic at the intersection of Wesley and Washington Street were not returned as of press time.
