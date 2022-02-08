A person was shot to death by Greenville police about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 near the Ranch View Apartments, the City of Greenville said in a news release.
The name of the person shot, a male, has yet to be released. Acting Greenville Police Chief William Cole this morning refused to release any information beyond what was contained in a brief news release.
The Herald-Banner today has made formal requests for a police incident report as well as police body cam video.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble Walker Jr. said today that he spoke this morning to the Texas Rangers, who have begun an investigation.
“We’ll wait on the conclusion of that investigation before we continue," Walker said.
Police responded to a disturbance between tenants at the apartments at 5700 Industrial Drive (which is just off Joe Ramsey Blvd.) at about 5:55 p.m., according to the news release.
At about 9:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the same area of the Ranch View Apartments in reference to a report of shots being fired. It was discovered that a male was discharging both a rifle and a handgun, according to the news release.
When officers contacted the male, he allegedly raised the handgun in the direction of officers in a threatening manner. Officers discharged their duty weapons, striking and killing the male, according to the news release.
Anyone with additional information about this incident can call the Greenville Police Department at (903) 457-2900.
Monday night’s shooting was the first officer-involved shooting in Hunt County since October 2020.
Former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas is accused of shooting to death Jonathan Price, who was unarmed, the night of Oct. 3, 2020. Lucas was indicted on a charge of murder by a Hunt County grand jury in November 2020. Lucas has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Collin County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
