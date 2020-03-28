The start to 2020 has been an unusually eventful year, so it is only fitting that this year’s Herald-Banner Person of Distinction is equally extraordinary.
Those who know Katy Ridge have no shortage of superlatives to offer when describing someone so active in helping the community.
Ridge herself, however, is more modest when asked to provide a personal appraisal, explaining how volunteering to assist others is what keeps her going.
“To me, being involved in my community is just as important and just as much a part of my every day life as my career,” Ridge said.
Ridge is the branch managing director for Cornerstone Insurance in Greenville, but it was her previous occupation as a case manager with the Lakes Regional MHMR that pointed her in that direction.
Ridge said she sympathized with her clients who struggled with the complexities of dealing with the Medicare system.
“If I am having problems with it, having a master’s degree, I can understand how they were,” Ridge said, which led her to Cornerstone in May 2011, noting how impressed she became with the Nashville-based company’s integrity.
Her success with Cornerstone Insurance prompted her to become a member of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
“I just jumped in with both feet,” she said, becoming a board member and chamber ambassador and joining in with the Leadership Hunt County playground effort.
Through the Greenville chamber she met Karen Thomason, who invited her to join Rotary where she again fit right in.
“Our main focus is service above self,” Ridge said. “How do we serve our community, how do we give back?”
She is a part of each of the club’s committees, which involve the two biggest fundraising events of the year; The Cotton Patch Challenge Bike Ride and the Haunted Landmark.
The bike ride each September is the club’s largest annual event and the biggest fundraiser.
“But it is also the one that takes the most effort,” Ridge said.
After previously being partnered with other agencies, the Noon Rotary is taking on the event by itself this year and, after Don McBride stepped down as serving as chairman since its inception Ridge will be a co-chair this year alongside John Clark.
The Haunted Landmark, though, is the activity Ridge said she looks forward to the most.
“I just love scaring the bejeezus out of people,” he said.
The Haunted Landmark is in the Landmark on Lee Street building and is presented each Halloween by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club and the Greenville Rotary Post Office Foundation.
In addition to being one of the costumed characters, Ridge serves as the House Mom, looking after the younger participants.
“I help them get made up, get them dressed,” Ridge said. She makes sure each of the children are in their proper place and gives them her cell number in case they need her help during the night.
While a member with Rotary, Ridge developed sensory boxes for children in Mexico with special needs, and taught them and their and teachers how to use them.
She adopts Angels from the Salvation Army Christmas tree each year while volunteering as a bell ringer. Ridge assists Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH, raises funds for End Polio Now and donated $1,000 to help the Truett & Margaret Crim Maternity Center purchase new equipment for mothers and newborns.
David Weiland with the Rotary Club said Ridge is “a wonderful and unique person” and “a class act” with s servant’s heart.
“Best of all, she’s my friend,” Weiland said.
The cause that is perhaps closest to her heart is Bras For the Cause, which has raised more than $1 million for the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation. The 2019 Person of Distinction, Pud Kearns, said Ridge is a vital part of the event.
“Katy has been one of our loyal supporters and volunteers for a number of years,” Kearns said. “She serves on the sponsor committee, one of the most challenging jobs we have because you’re asking people for money.”
“Katy is so dedicated and such a hard worker,” added Lisa Hill with the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation. “She gives it her all and she gives it her best. Her work is very much appreciated.”
“It is a really fun event,” Ridge admitted. “But obviously it has a lot more personal meaning for me.”
Ridge said her involvement with Bras For The Cause is prompted by her mother, who has battled breast cancer for more than seven years. Ridge is her sole caretaker.
Ridge and Cornerstone Insurance also host a Chamber Business Before Hours before the event, in support of Bras for the Cause.
“On the night of the event, she’s one of the Street Walkers, volunteers who help direct people to display locations, sell voting cards and encourage folks to open their wallets and give, a job that’s perfect for her because she’s such a people person,” Kearns said. “And then there are the entries that she and her team create every year! They are extravaganzas in every way.”
Ridge said she believes her career is also important, stressing the need to prepare financially for a potential catastrophic health issue. Ridge said she often hears her clients say there has never been a history of cancer in their family.
“Guess what, I didn’t have any cancer in my family until I did,” Ridge said.
Her dedication to helping others gives Ridge the motivation to do even more.
“Just like you get the energy to get up and go to work every day, I have the energy to do all these other things because it is important to me,” Ridge said, as being an empty nester and self-employed in her insurance business allows her the opportunity, energy and commitment. “To me, this is like my babies. These are my passions, these are the areas of focus that I am choosing.”
