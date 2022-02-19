Greenville police personnel took time this week to pay tribute to Chief Scott Smith upon his retirement.
During a ceremony Wednesday inside the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, representatives from local and area law enforcement recognized Smith’s nearly four-decade career with the department and told tales of the guest of honor’s loyalty to his team and to the city … as well as his penchant for practical jokes.
“I tried to do my job and to make myself available at any time the city needed me,” Smith said, adding that being an officer in his hometown was his only choice.
“I wouldn’t have policed anywhere else,” Smith said.
Smith was promoted to chief in late March 2019, having previously served as the assistant chief and Interim chief upon the departure of former Chief Daniel Busken.
Smith was first employed by the Greenville Police Department on May 2, 1983 as a patrol officer, and he worked his way up the ladder
Smith’s retirement became effective Feb. 2, and William Cole is serving as acting chief.
Cole was among several current and former officers who remembered Smith’s leadership ability, down-to-earth demeanor and his loyalty to the department.
“Everyone wanted to work with Scott at one time or another,” Cole said.
Retired Capt. C.J. Crawford also noted Smith’s affinity for pranks, some of which are best left unsaid.
“We’re going to miss your sense of humor, but we know where to find you if we need you,” Crawford said.
Smith said he intended to stay in the Greenville area and looks forward to traveling and hopefully continue to do what he can to make the community safe for officers, civilians and first-responders.
“I wanted to look out specifically for these people,” Smith said.
