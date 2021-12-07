One person was killed during an early Saturday morning accident in which an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a major crash at I-30 westbound just west of Greenville.
Sgt. Kyle Bradford said that preliminary investigations indicate a 2017 tractor-trailer rig was traveling westbound on I-3O as a pedestrian attempted to cross all lanes of traffic from the north to the south.
“The 18-wheeler attempted to take evasive action but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian,” Bradford said.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured.
Bradford said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning and no further information was immediately available.
